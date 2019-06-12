(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Syria's air defenses intercepted Israeli missile attack before day break on Wednesday in the southern province of Daraa, state news agency SANA reported

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Syria's air defenses intercepted Israeli missile attack before day break on Wednesday in the southern province of Daraa, state news agency SANA reported.

The air defenses were triggered by a missile attack over the town of Harra in Daraa, said the report.

The attack caused damages, said SANA, adding that the Israelis launched an electronic warfare after the attack to jam the Syrian radar system.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Syria on several pretexts such as attacking sites belong to Iran-backed fighters or responding to stray mortars fired from Syria.

Earlier in June, the Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles southwest of the capital Damascus.