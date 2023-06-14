- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Syria's Air Defenses Repelling Attack Over Damascus - Reports
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 03:40 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Syrian air defense systems are repelling an enemy attack, the state-run Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reported early on Wednesday.
The country's air defenses are reacting to enemy targets in the skies over the outskirts of Damascus, the report said.
Recent Stories
MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best diabetes awareness poster des ..
Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..
State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'
Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC
Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..
Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi
More Stories From World
-
Two Involved in 'False Elector' Case Appear Before Washington Grand Jury - Reports12 minutes ago
-
US Senator Says Will Stall Justice Dept. Nominees Amid Alleged Weaponization of Government22 minutes ago
-
Belarusian Ambassador to Meet With 18 Russia's Governors on Sidelines of SPIEF - Embassy1 hour ago
-
At Least 12 People Killed, Dozens Injured in Militant Attack in Kenya - Reports2 hours ago
-
Biden Meets with Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou - White House2 hours ago
-
South Africa Not Aware of Macron's Request to Attend BRICS Summit - Spokesperson2 hours ago
-
Pulitzer Prize-Winning US Author Cormac McCarthy Dies at 89-Years Old - Publisher2 hours ago
-
Russia, Qatar Ready to Work on North-South Transport Corridor Project - Russian Ambassador2 hours ago
-
White House Says Transgender Activist Going Topless at LGBT+ Pride Event 'Inappropriate'2 hours ago
-
White House Says Will Do 'Everything' Possible to Uphold Hatch Act2 hours ago
-
Japan to Invest Additional $25Bln in Battling Low Birth Rates - Prime Minister2 hours ago
-
US OKs Possible $1.8Bln Sale of F-18 Hornet Related Services to Kuwait - Pentagon3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.