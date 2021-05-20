BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Syrian ambassador to Lebanon demanded on Thursday that the government punish those who attacked Syrian refugees heading to the embassy in Beirut to vote in the presidential election.

"The Lebanese authorities must find and punish everyone who attacked Syrians heading to the embassy to cast ballots in the presidential election," Ali Abdul Karim told reporters.

One of the Syrian voters told Sputnik that a mob of youths associated with the right-wing Lebanese Forces attacked a dozen buses and cars carrying refugees to the embassy. They smashed windows, broke inside and beat up the refugees.

Thousands of Syrians queued outside the embassy on Thursday to cast votes in the early election. Voters in Syria will go to the polls on May 26. Lebanon is hosting some 1.5 million Syrians, according to UN estimates.