MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The Syrian military has forced a US military convoy that had tried to enter the village of Umm al-Khair in Tal Tamer countryside to turn around at a checkpoint in the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah, local sources told the Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) on Friday.

"A checkpoint of the Army stationed in the vicinity of the village stopped a convoy of the American occupation forces, comprising 6 military vehicles were attempting to enter the village, and forced it to retreat," one of the sources from the village told SANA.

The US military is illegally stationed in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur, and Al-Hasakah, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly said that the presence of the US contingent in the country violates the country's sovereignty and international law.