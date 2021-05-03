(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Incumbent Syrian President Bashar Assad and two other candidates will enter the presidential race on May 26, the head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Mohammad Laham, said on Monday.

"The Constitutional Court in its first statement accepted the Names of three candidates," Laham said.

In the next three days, the Syrian Constitutional Court will be accepting appeals from candidates who disagree with the decision.

According to Syria's constitution, the parliament collects candidates' applications for 10 days from the start of the pre-election campaign. This year, 51 people applied. However, only those who got the votes of at least 35 lawmakers can participate in the election.

Proceeding from the fact that the People's Assembly of Syria has 250 members, no more than seven candidates can take part in the race.