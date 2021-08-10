UrduPoint.com

Syria's Assad Approves New Cabinet: Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:26 PM

Syria's Assad approves new cabinet: presidency

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet headed by Hussein Arnous, following a May election that secured Assad's grip on power in the war-torn country

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet headed by Hussein Arnous, following a May election that secured Assad's grip on power in the war-torn country.

The new 29-minister government, announced less than two weeks since Assad tasked Arnous with forming it, is little changed from its predecessor.

Those at the head of the key defence, foreign affairs, interior and finance ministries remained unchanged.

But new Names were appointed to lead the ministries of information, social affairs and domestic trade and consumer protection.

The reshuffle, weeks after Assad took the oath of office for a fourth seven-year term, is required by the Syrian constitution which stipulates that a cabinet's term ends with that of the president.

On Tuesday, the presidency announced a final list of names on its social media channels.

The new cabinet is the second to be headed by Arnous, who was first appointed by Assad last summer.

It will have to deal with a spiralling economic crisis caused by a decade-long conflict and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions and a financial crunch in neighbouring Lebanon.

Spiralling poverty now affects 80 percent of the population, and the Syrian pound has plummeted to unprecedented lows against the Dollar on the black market.

Aggravated fuel shortages have extended chronic power cuts to more than twenty hours a day in some areas.

To shore up diminishing reserves, the previous government repeatedly raised prices of basic items such as fuel, bread, rice and sugar.

Related Topics

Election Syria Dollar Social Media Lead Lebanon May Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

AJK IGP takes notice of student's harassment

AJK IGP takes notice of student's harassment

54 seconds ago
 Sindh cabinet urges NAB to remit Rs1.59bn recovere ..

Sindh cabinet urges NAB to remit Rs1.59bn recovered under VR scheme

57 seconds ago
 Muharram security reviewed

Muharram security reviewed

58 seconds ago
 Govt for basic facilities to people in Balochistan ..

Govt for basic facilities to people in Balochistan's remote areas

1 minute ago
 Administrator Karachi reviews ongoing development ..

Administrator Karachi reviews ongoing development works

5 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements top priority: DC

Foolproof security arrangements top priority: DC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.