DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad has authorized Acting Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to form a new government following the recent presidential election, according to the relevant decree published on Sunday.

"Hussein Arnous is empowered to form a new government by the decree 206 of the president of the Republic," the decree read, as quoted by the presidential office on Twitter.

The presidential election held in late May saw Assad securing a sweeping victory with 95.1 percent of the vote.