Syria's Assad Confirms New Cabinet Lineup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 02:50 PM

Syria's Assad Confirms New Cabinet Lineup

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Sunday that will see Hussein Arnous head a new national government, the presidency said.

Assad nominated Arnous, the prime minister in the outgoing government, to form a new cabinet this week following a parliamentary election in July.

The cabinet is made up of 29 ministers, including two women who are in charge of culture and social affairs and labor. The ministers of oil and electricity have been replaced after a blast at a major gas pipeline near the capital of Damascus caused power outages across the nation.

Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun, and Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil retained their positions in the reshuffle.

