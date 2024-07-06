Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, for whom Tehran is a top ally, on Saturday congratulated Iran's reformist president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian after his victory in a presidential runoff.

Assad affirmed the desire of Damascus to strengthen ties with Tehran.

In a message published on the Syrian presidency's social media accounts, Assad said: "We are keen to ensure that our relationship remains at its peak".

He added that he wants to work with Pezeshkian "to strengthen the Syrian-Iranian strategic relationship" and that "resistance will remain the common approach we follow."

Iran has given financial and military support to Assad's regime during Syria's 13-year conflict that began when security forces cracked down on anti-government protests.

Along with Russia, Iran has helped Assad regain territory lost earlier in the civil war.

Tehran says it only deploys military advisers at the invitation of Damascus.

Iran also finances, arms and commands a number of Syrian and foreign militia groups fighting alongside Syria's regular armed forces, chief among them Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group.

Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, whose death in a helicopter accident necessitated the election, had planned to visit Syria "in the near future," his foreign minister announced in April, shortly before both men died in the crash.

The planned trip came against the backdrop of a rapprochement between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, and increased Arab engagement with Damascus.

Assad visited Tehran in May last year for only his second reported trip to the Islamic republic since the start of the war in 2011.

Iran's Interior Ministry on Saturday announced that Pezeshkian had defeated his ultraconservative challenger Saeed Jalili.

