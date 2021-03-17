Syrian President Bashar Assad and his spouse, Asma, who recently contracted the coronavirus, are on the mend, as figures of laboratory tests gradually return to normal, Assad's press office said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad and his spouse, Asma, who recently contracted the coronavirus, are on the mend, as figures of laboratory tests gradually return to normal, Assad's press office said on Wednesday.

Syria's leader and his wife have already spent nine days in quarantine.

"Indicators of laboratory and X-ray tests are gradually returning to normal and cause no concern for the medical team supervising their treatment. Bashar and Asma Assad are getting better," the office said.

The president and his wife will resume their normal activities once quarantine ends and they receive negative PCR test results, the office added.