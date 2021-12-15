UrduPoint.com

Syria's Assad Met With Russian Children's Rights Advocate In Damascus

Syrian President Bashar Assad met with Russian children's rights advocate, Maria Lvova-Belova, in Damascus, the presidential office said on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021)

"President Assad met with the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs Maria Lvova-Belova and the Russian delegation. During the meeting, the sides condemned the plight of children in the Al Hol and Roj camps, and (discussed) the joint efforts of Russia and Syria to evacuate children from these camps despite obstacles set by some Western countries," the statement read.

The Syrian leader noted that Western countries continue to politicize humanitarian issues, aiming to turn the camps into breeding grounds for terrorism, the press service said.

He further called for the evacuation of children from these camps and for their total closure.

Lvova-Belova, for her part, pointed to the importance of developing mechanisms for interaction between organizations and committees in Syria and Russia to help rehabilitate children who left the camps.

In August, the United Nations estimated that about 59,000 people are staying at Al Hol, and noted that the camp faces major security issues.

There are hundreds of refugee camps in Syria, most of them located in territories not controlled by the official government. Moscow and Damascus have consistently urged the United States to facilitate the closure of the two largest, Rukban and Al Hol, over terrible conditions and potential terrorist activities.

