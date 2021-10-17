UrduPoint.com

Syria's Assad Met With Senior Russian Officials In Damascus - Syrian State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad has received the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin in Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

The talks focused on cooperation between the two countries in fighting terrorism, as well as in the economic and commercial fields.

The Russian officials noted that their visit to Syria comes within President Vladimir Putin's directives "to boost this cooperation and expand work with Syria in all fields and at all levels." They also reiterated Russia's readiness to actively contribute to the process of reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Arab country's infrastructure and to establish investment partnerships with Syria in the fields of energy and agriculture.

The sides also discussed the situation in Syria and the recent developments in the middle East, the news agency said.

