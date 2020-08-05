MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad offered condolences to his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, as well as to Lebanese people over a major explosion that hit Beirut on Tuesday.

"We are deeply upset by those events that took place at the Beirut port and resulted in a huge number of deaths and injuries.

On behalf of the Syrian nation, we extend our sincere condolences to the Lebanese people, begging God for mercy for victims and the speedy recovery for all injured," Assad said in a telegram to Aoun, as quoted by the president's office.

Assad said that Syria was standing in solidarity with Lebanon amid the tragic incident in Beirut.

According to the latest data, 63 people died and over 3,000 more were injured following the blast in the port of the Lebanese capital. The main cause of the explosion remains unknown.