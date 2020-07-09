(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad has received an Iranian delegation, chaired by Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, following the recent signing of a comprehensive agreement on defense industry cooperation between the two sides, the president's office said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub and Bagheri signed a treaty on a military partnership. The deal stipulates strengthening military and security partnerships in armed forces operations and continued collaboration between the two sides.

"During the meeting, His Excellency [Assad] expressed appreciation for the results of meetings between the Syrian and Iranian parties and the signing of the agreement on defense industry cooperation between the two countries, what reflects the level of strategic relations, bringing Syria and Iran together," the office said.

The deal also comes as a result of the long-standing joint work and partnership between the two sides in the fight against terrorism in Syria and "aggressive policies targeting Damascus and Tehran," according to the office.

Bagheri, in turn, stressed the importance of further enhancing the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields due to mutual interest and a shared benefit for both peoples, as well as to protect the countries from any interference in their affairs, the office added.