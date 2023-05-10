(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received an invitation to next week's Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, the presidency said Wednesday, the first since his country's war began over a decade ago.

On Sunday, the Arab League welcomed back Syria's government, securing Assad's return to the Arab fold after years of isolation.

Assad received an invitation from Saudi King Salman "to participate in the 32nd Arab League summit which will be held in Jeddah on May 19", the Syrian presidency said.

Assad said the summit "will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples," it said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi, delivered the invitation, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

He conveyed the King and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "wishes to the brotherly government and people of Syria for security and stability," SPA said.