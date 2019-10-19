(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Syrian President Bashar Assad and the Russian delegation led by the Russian Special Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev have discussed preparations for the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the situation in northern Syria in connection with the Turkish operation, Assad's press service said in a statement on Friday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad and the Russian delegation led by the Russian Special Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev have discussed preparations for the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the situation in northern Syria in connection with the Turkish operation, Assad's press service said in a statement on Friday.

"During the meeting, the situation in Syria, in particular east of Euphrates, and Turkish aggression were discussed. Assad confirmed that at this stage it is necessary to work to stop this aggression and withdraw all forces � US and others � illegally operating in Syria, as they are occupiers," the statement says.

The Russian delegation emphasized Moscow's support for the territorial integrity of Syria and the rejection of any steps that complicate the situation in the country. According to members of the delegation, in order to end the war, it is first necessary for Damascus to put an end to the remaining hotbeds of terrorism, as well as regain control of all the territories, primarily on the borders of the country, the press service noted.

Assad and Russian diplomats also discussed preparations for the first meeting of the constitutional committee.

"The parties expressed satisfaction with the preparations and confirmed that the main factor in the success of the work of the committee is the non-interference of external forces and the respect by all parties for the foundations of this committee. This dialogue is inter-Syrian and conducted exclusively by Syrians," the statement says.

Lavrentyev also told Assad about the results of his trips to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it says.

Earlier on Friday, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik that Lavrentyev planned to attend the first meeting of the Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva in late October.

Before the visit to Damascus, a delegation led by Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held talks on Syria in Ankara and Tehran.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, which will convene for the first time in Geneva in late October, includes representatives of Syria's government, opposition and civil society, and aims at drafting a new constitution for Syria.