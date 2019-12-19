UrduPoint.com
Syria's Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Moscow-Damascus Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday discussed strengthening of Damascus-Moscow ties with a Russian delegation headed by lawmaker Dmitriy Sablin, according to the president's press service

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday discussed strengthening of Damascus-Moscow ties with a Russian delegation headed by lawmaker Dmitriy Sablin, according to the president's press service.

"President Assad briefed the delegation on the implementation of the agreements reached during previous visits and ways to speed up this work to strengthen relations between Syria and Russia in different fields � economy, social sphere, culture and science," the press service said in a statement.

The Russian delegation congratulated Assad and the Syrians on their success in the fight against terrorism and stressed that Russia would continue supporting the Syrians.

Sablin's previous visit to Syria took place in late August.

