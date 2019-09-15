DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed on Sunday with the Russian delegation led by Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev the preparations for the summit of the guarantor states of Syrian ceasefire, which is scheduled to be held on Monday in Ankara, the press service of the Syrian leader said in a statement on Sunday.

"Lavrentyev has informed Assad about the agenda of the meeting of guarantor states' presidents, which is scheduled to be held in Ankara on Monday as part of the Astana process, as well as about Russia's ongoing efforts to remove obstacles posed by a number of countries in the region and outside it in order to delay the achievement of a solution that will end the war in Syria," the statement said.

The Russian delegation, which also included Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, stressed that Moscow intended to continue working with Damascus to mitigate the negative effects of the Syrian war. At the same time, the war against terrorism and the "cleansing of all Syrian territory" from militants will continue, it pledged, according to the statement.