Syria's Assad, Russian Presidential Envoy Discuss Constitutional Committee - Press Service

Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev discussed next steps on the formation of the Syrian constitutional commission, the press service of the Syrian leader said Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev discussed next steps on the formation of the Syrian constitutional commission, the press service of the Syrian leader said Friday.

"The meeting today was focused on the efforts to achieve progress on the political track, especially regarding the establishment of the constitutional commission and its mechanisms. An agreement was reached to work and enhance coordination on both sides," the press service said.

The meeting took place in Damascus.

