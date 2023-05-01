(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad signed a decree on Monday establishing a state fund to help Syrians recover from the devastating earthquakes that rocked the country in February.

"Today, President Bashar Assad issued a decree stating that the National Fund for Support of Earthquake Victims will be tasked with providing financial support to those affected," the presidency said in a statement.

The fund will mobilize financial assistance needed to overcome physical, material and physiological damage caused by the February 6 disaster, which devastated millions in Syria and neighboring Turkey.

The government will set up subcommittees and operational headquarters in the worst affected provinces to provide tailored financial support to those in need, while it allocates state budget funds to rebuild communities and repair utilities, civilian infrastructure and cultural sites.