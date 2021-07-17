UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Assad Takes Oath After Criticised Re-election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:49 PM

Syria's Assad takes oath after criticised re-election

President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term in war-ravaged Syria Saturday, after taking 95 percent of the vote in a controversial election dismissed abroad

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term in war-ravaged Syria Saturday, after taking 95 percent of the vote in a controversial election dismissed abroad.

Assad was sworn in on the constitution and the Koran in the presence of more than 600 guests, including ministers, businessmen, academics and journalists, organisers said.

Related Topics

Election Syria Vote

Recent Stories

First-ever entrepreneurship school set up under Ka ..

50 seconds ago

Gang busted in sargodha

52 seconds ago

Chairman Senate meets CM

53 seconds ago

France to require 24-hour negative Covid test for ..

55 seconds ago

Chinese Company Says Suspending Work at Dasu Dam i ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus hits Olympic Village for first time

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.