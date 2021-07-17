Syria's Assad Takes Oath After Criticised Re-election
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term in war-ravaged Syria Saturday, after taking 95 percent of the vote in a controversial election dismissed abroad.
Assad was sworn in on the constitution and the Koran in the presence of more than 600 guests, including ministers, businessmen, academics and journalists, organisers said.