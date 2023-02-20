UrduPoint.com

Syria's Assad Visits Oman First Time, Meets With Sultan - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 11:25 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad made his first official visit to the Sultanate of Oman and met with Sultan Haytham bin Tariq, Assad's office said on monday.

"Assad made a working trip to the Sultanate of Oman and met with the Sultan," the office said.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi traveled to Damascus several times for an official visit. He then stated that the Sultanate was counting on the restoration of relations between Syria and the Arab world, taking into account past mistakes.

In 2020, the embassy of Oman reopened in Damascus.

