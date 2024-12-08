Open Menu

Syria's Baath Party Oversaw Half A Century Of Repression

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Syria's Baath party oversaw half a century of repression

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) For more than half a century, Syria's Baath party under the Assad dynasty was a feared instrument of repression, ruthlessly ruling over the country until Sunday when the government collapsed under a shocking rebel offensive.

In 2011, President Bashar al-Assad -- who has reportedly fled the country as rebels took Damascus -- cracked down on peaceful pro-democracy protesters with bullets when the Arab Spring reached Syria.

Like his father Hafez before him, Bashar chose force to fight any opposition for the 24 years that he ruled the country.

The Baath party, which advocates Arab unity, was founded on April 17, 1947 by two French-educated Syrian nationalists, Michel Aflaq, an Orthodox Christian, and Salah Bitar, a Sunni Muslim.

Baath means "resurrection" in Arabic.

In 1953, it merged with the Arab Socialist party and became popular across a wide cross-section of society, from intellectuals to peasants and religious minorities, with branches set up in several Arab countries including Iraq.

On March 8, 1963, a military coup brought the party to power in Syria.

Less than three years later, on February 23, 1966, a second coup saw General Hafez al-Assad engineer the ouster of party founders Aflaq and Bitar, causing a split with the Baathists in Iraq.

A third coup dubbed "the recovery movement" on November 16, 1970, saw the true birth of the dynasty, cementing the rule of Assad who became head of state. His predecessor, Nureddin al-Atassi, was in jail for the next 23 years.

A new constitution for Syria was adopted the following year, making the Baath party "head of state and society", and establishing what was called the "presidential referendum".

Under this new system, Hafez al-Assad was declared president by referendum, and he would stay in the post until his death in June, 2000.

- 'Elected' by referendum -

For three decades in Syria the opposition and media were muzzled, protests were banned and the country was under a permanent state of emergency.

A crackdown in February 1982 saw the regime quash an insurrection by its bete noire, the Muslim Brotherhood, in the central city of Hama.

It is not known how many people were killed in the massacre because of a media blackout, but estimates vary from between 10,000 and 40,000 dead.

politics in Syria were simple. With no opposition, the Baath party put forward the name of the "candidate", who was then elected by referendum.

Both Hafez al-Assad and his son Bashar were "elected" with more than 90 percent of the votes cast.

When his father died in 2000, Bashar al-Assad was not old enough, constitutionally, to become president. But an amendment secured his succession in a movement denounced by the opposition as the birth of a "hereditary republic".

The Assads belonged to the Alawite minority, an offshoot of Shiite islam in a predominantly Sunni Muslim Syria.

In 2011, the Arab Spring born in Tunisia moved west through Libya and Egypt, reaching Syria in March. It was the greatest challenge yet to Baath party rule.

Bashar al-Assad pledged reform and delivered blood, his forces crushing pro-democracy protests.

Promising political pluralism, the government held a referendum on February 22, 2012 on a new constitution.

But it did not prevent the uprising from rapidly becoming a full-blown civil war in which more than half a million people were killed and millions displaced.

When rebels took Damascus on Sunday after a lightning offensive of less than two weeks, they proclaimed "the end of this dark period and the start of a new era for Syria".

Related Topics

Dead Century Syria Minority Egypt Jail Iraq Damascus Died Split Tunisia Libya February March April June November Sunday Muslim Christian Post Media From Government Blood Unity Foods Limited Million Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

22 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

22 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

23 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

23 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World