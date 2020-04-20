UrduPoint.com
Syria's Ceasefire Guarantors To Discuss Recent Events This Week - Iran's Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of Syria's peace process, are set to hold an online meeting this week to discuss the recent developments in the country's long-running conflict, Ali Asghar Khaji, senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The meeting will be held this week after it was finally confirmed. We will announce the date as soon as possible," Khaji said.

He noted that ministers would discuss the latest developments in Syria's conflict, expressing his hope that a planned face-to-face summit in Tehran, which was postponed due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, would be rearranged.

"Regarding the importance of holding the summit between leaders of the guarantors' countries, we believe that this summit should be held as soon as possible in an official and direct manner and not via the internet, to achieve the most efficient result," the Iranian official stated.

A ceasefire in Idlib province has been in place since March 6, when a deal was struck between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid rising tensions.

On Sunday, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev stated that militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) had begun shelling the town of Karsaa in Syria's Idlib province.

