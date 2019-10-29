(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The opposition part of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) hopes that constitutional changes will be approved at a democratic UN-administered referendum prior to the next presidential election in 2021, Hadi Bahra, co-chairman of the committee representing the opposition, told Sputnik in an interview.

"For us we always think that a popular referendum gives the feeling for each Syrian that he participated in [creating] a constitution. So we would like to see a public referendum, but it has to be free, honest, it has to be available to all Syrians inside Syria and outside Syria, and it has to be under the UN supervision," Bahra said.

"I think that you cannot have stabilized Syria, you cannot have a resolution of the current crisis by ignoring the root causes of the crisis. So if you go to any elections without ratifying or having the new constitution it would be useless. It will not solve the crisis, it will accelerate and maybe increase the crisis," he continued.

"My hopes are, but it would be impossible without the support of the international community. And here comes also Russia to play a big part in this pushing forward for it," Bahra added, when asked to specify if he hoped that the changes would enter into force before the next presidential election in Syria.

The 150-member SCC with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society will be launched on Wednesday. It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee will be chaired by Bahra, former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition, representing the opposition, and lawmaker Ahmad Kuzbari, representing the government.