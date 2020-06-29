UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Constitutional Committee Agrees On Need To Meet, Possibly In Mid-August - Co-chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Syria's Constitutional Committee Agrees on Need to Meet, Possibly in Mid-August - Co-chair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Syria's Constitutional Committee co-chairs both agree on the agenda and intend to meet in August if travel restrictions allow, possibly in the third week of the month, Hadi Bahra, co-chair of the constitutional committee from the opposition side, told Sputnik.

"As it stands now both сo-сhairs have agreed on the agenda and to meet in August," Bahra said.

The co-chair added that he hoped the meeting in Geneva in the third week of August could be possible.

"If the travel is not possible by August, then we have to find another way to continue our mission in a serious way," he said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said earlier in June that he hoped to convene the third meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee by the end of summer.

"We are ready to convene as soon as the travel [ban] would be lifted. Syrian people are suffering, we need to put an end to that, time in Syria is blood, suffering and misery, it is our duty to get our people out of this horrible situation.

But it takes two parties to achieve that, on our side, we are ready to set in Geneva continually until we realize our mandate, but the other side keeps on refusing to have a continuous working session like if the Syrian people are going through normal times," Bahra said.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, a 150-member Syrians-only body that is supposed to work on constitutional changes, was convened for the first time in October 2019. Representation is split equally between the government, the opposition and civil society, and the body has two co-chairs from the government and from the opposition sides.

The second round of talks was held in November 2019, although the opposing parties in the committee failed to agree on the session's agenda.

Related Topics

Syria Civil Society Split Geneva June August October November 2019 From Government Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

36 minutes ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

51 minutes ago

Nation's bright future links with quality of educa ..

5 minutes ago

Virus reschedule issues fuels switch of $1bln USGA ..

5 minutes ago

Second Round of French Local Elections Sees Record ..

5 minutes ago

Security further beefed up in city

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.