MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Syria's Constitutional Committee co-chairs both agree on the agenda and intend to meet in August if travel restrictions allow, possibly in the third week of the month, Hadi Bahra, co-chair of the constitutional committee from the opposition side, told Sputnik.

"As it stands now both сo-сhairs have agreed on the agenda and to meet in August," Bahra said.

The co-chair added that he hoped the meeting in Geneva in the third week of August could be possible.

"If the travel is not possible by August, then we have to find another way to continue our mission in a serious way," he said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said earlier in June that he hoped to convene the third meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee by the end of summer.

"We are ready to convene as soon as the travel [ban] would be lifted. Syrian people are suffering, we need to put an end to that, time in Syria is blood, suffering and misery, it is our duty to get our people out of this horrible situation.

But it takes two parties to achieve that, on our side, we are ready to set in Geneva continually until we realize our mandate, but the other side keeps on refusing to have a continuous working session like if the Syrian people are going through normal times," Bahra said.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, a 150-member Syrians-only body that is supposed to work on constitutional changes, was convened for the first time in October 2019. Representation is split equally between the government, the opposition and civil society, and the body has two co-chairs from the government and from the opposition sides.

The second round of talks was held in November 2019, although the opposing parties in the committee failed to agree on the session's agenda.