UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Constitutional Committee May Convene In Geneva In October - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Syria's Constitutional Committee May Convene in Geneva in October - Russian Diplomat

ANDERMATT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The next session of Syria's Constitutional Committee could be held in Geneva in October, the exact date will depend on the COVID-19 situation, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennadiy Gatilov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As you know, the Syrian Constitutional Committee has recently convened for negotiations. It was quite a success, as there were contacts, the sides discussed the agenda, and it was agreed that the next session would be held approximately in October.

The exact date is now being discussed," Gatilov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the date will depend on many factors, including the epidemiological situation in Geneva.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen maintains contact with all the sides, and Russia supports this policy, Gatilov stressed.

The diplomat expressed hope that the Constitutional Committee would convene soon, as topics for discussion had already been approved.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Geneva October All

Recent Stories

Dean Jones dies of cardiac-arrest in Mumbai

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

36 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

47 minutes ago

Rizwan urges people to plant maximum saplings

30 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Nomination for Nobel Peace Priz ..

30 minutes ago

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-fro ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.