ANDERMATT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The next session of Syria's Constitutional Committee could be held in Geneva in October, the exact date will depend on the COVID-19 situation, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennadiy Gatilov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As you know, the Syrian Constitutional Committee has recently convened for negotiations. It was quite a success, as there were contacts, the sides discussed the agenda, and it was agreed that the next session would be held approximately in October.

The exact date is now being discussed," Gatilov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the date will depend on many factors, including the epidemiological situation in Geneva.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen maintains contact with all the sides, and Russia supports this policy, Gatilov stressed.

The diplomat expressed hope that the Constitutional Committee would convene soon, as topics for discussion had already been approved.