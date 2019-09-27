(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Syria's Constitutional Committee may hold its first meeting in late October but not necessarily on October 30, as it has been previously announced, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem. During the meeting, Muallem said, citing UN Special Envoy on Syria, Geir Pedersen, that the inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva had been set for October 30.

"[The session will be held] at the end of the month. The specific date will emerge. It will not necessarily be October 30," Vershinin told reporters.

On Monday, a briefing on the political situation in Syria will be held, the diplomat continued.

"This briefing is held by the UN secretary-general's Special Representative on Syria Pedersen. It is a normal regular briefing which gains a special meaning in the light of an important step of forming the Constitutional Committee," Vershinin pointed out.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of the Syrian-led Constitutional Committee, tasked with working on the country's main law and aimed at securing a peaceful political settlement of the years-long conflict in the middle Eastern country. Guterres said the committee, comprising all sides of the Syrian conflict, would meet in Geneva in the coming weeks. The UN chief added that Pedersen would lead and facilitate consultations between the Syrian government and the opposition in Geneva.