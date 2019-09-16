(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday the work of Syria 's formed constitutional committee should have a decisive influence on settlement of the situation in that country.

"We believe the work of the constitutional committee will have a decisive influence on the final normalization of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic," Putin said at a press conference after talks in Ankara.