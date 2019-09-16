Syria's Constitutional Committee Should Have Decisive Influence On Settlement - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday the work of Syria's formed constitutional committee should have a decisive influence on settlement of the situation in that country
"We believe the work of the constitutional committee will have a decisive influence on the final normalization of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic," Putin said at a press conference after talks in Ankara.