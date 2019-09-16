UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Constitutional Committee Should Have Decisive Influence On Settlement - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:05 PM

Syria's Constitutional Committee Should Have Decisive Influence on Settlement - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday the work of Syria's formed constitutional committee should have a decisive influence on settlement of the situation in that country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday the work of Syria's formed constitutional committee should have a decisive influence on settlement of the situation in that country.

"We believe the work of the constitutional committee will have a decisive influence on the final normalization of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic," Putin said at a press conference after talks in Ankara.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Arab

Recent Stories

Rouhani Warns Nusra Terrorists Boosted Presence in ..

6 minutes ago

US Service Member Killed in Action in Afghanistan ..

6 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan says officer killed in Tajik border sho ..

6 minutes ago

Next Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit to Be Held in Iran ..

6 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Astana-Format Summit in Ankara Gives ..

35 minutes ago

Two ordinances, one bill presented in Punjab Assem ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.