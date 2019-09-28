UrduPoint.com
Syria's Constitutional Committee Will Take Decisions By 75% Majority - Guterres

The Syrian Constitutional Committee will take decisions by a 75 percent majority, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee will take decisions by a 75 percent majority, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the Security Council.

According to the letter, the committee will have a large and a small body. The large body will comprise all the 150 members of the committee, while the small body will be made up of 45 members, with equal representation of delegates from the government, opposition and civil society.

"The Constitutional Committee large and small bodies move forward and take decisions by consensus where possible but otherwise by voting requiring support of a minimum of 75% of members in the respective body," the letter sent to the council on Friday said.

The body will also have two co-chairs - one from the government and one from the opposition.

"The Constitutional Committee shall have balanced chairing arrangements with two Co- Chairs - one nominated by the Government of Syria and one nominated by the Syrian Negotiations Commission," the letter added.

Guterres stressed the body "should be governed by a sense of compromise and constructive engagement aimed at reaching general agreement of its members which would enable the outcome to receive the widest possible support by the Syrian people."

The formation of the committee tasked with reviewing the Syrian constitution was announced by Guterres on Monday. The 150-member body has equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.

