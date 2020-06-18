UrduPoint.com
Syria's COVID-19 Tally Nears 200 As 9 More People Test Positive - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:56 PM

Syria has confirmed a further nine cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected to 187, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Syria has confirmed a further nine cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected to 187, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The new infections have been detected in individuals who contacted a 70-year-old woman who died from the disease on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The death toll has remained seven and the tally of recoveries has reached 78, according to the ministry.

The authorities call on the country's residents to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures to ensure public health and safety.

