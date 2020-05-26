UrduPoint.com
Syria's Daily COVID-19 Infection Rate Declines By 5 Cases Compared To Monday - Authorities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Syria's Daily COVID-19 Infection Rate Declines by 5 Cases Compared to Monday - Authorities

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Syria has registered another 15 cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, indicating a slight decrease in the daily infection rate number compared to the previous day, the country's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday, adding that it has confirmed a total of 121 cases in the country since the start of the outbreak.

On Monday, the country's health authorities recorded 20 new cases of the infection in citizens who had recently returned from Kuwait, Sudan and Russia.

"The Health Ministry has registered 15 more coronavirus cases among Syrians, with nine of them imported from Kuwait, five from Sudan, and one from the UAE, which brings the total number of those infected in Syria to 121," the ministry said in a statement.

The death toll stands at four, and 41 people have fully recovered.

The United Nations Syria Humanitarian Fund has already earmarked $23 million in funds to help the country combat the disease.

