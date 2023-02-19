UrduPoint.com

Syria's Defense Ministry Confirms Five Dead In Israeli Air Attack On Damascus

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Syria's Defense Ministry Confirms Five Dead in Israeli Air Attack on Damascus

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The Syrian Defense Ministry says that at least five people, including one military serviceman, were killed as a result of the Israeli air attack on the Syrian capital of Damascus, while over a dozen civilians were injured.

Earlier, the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen tv reported that five people were killed and several others were injured in the rocket attack.

"At 00:22 a.m. (21:22 GMT on Saturday) , the Israeli enemy launched air aggression using rockets from the occupied Golan Heights, striking a number of locations in the city of Damascus and its vicinity, including residential areas inhabited by civilians. Our air defense systems responded to the rockets and shot down most of them. According to preliminary data, five people were killed, including one serviceman, 15 civilians were injured, some of them are in critical condition," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that a number of buildings in Damascus were destroyed and several districts in the city and its suburbs suffered damage.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Ministry of Health said that, according to preliminary data, three people were killed and 15 others were injured as a result of the attack on Damascus residential areas.

Earlier, a source in the city police told Sputnik that a residential building in the Kafar Sousah district of Damascus came under Israeli strikes on Saturday night. A Sputnik correspondent reported that strong blasts were heard in the Syrian capital.

