Syria's Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 593 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Syria's Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 593 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Syria increased to 593, the country's health ministry said.

"In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus, 593 people died and 1,411 were injured," the ministry said, stressing that these figures are not yet final.

