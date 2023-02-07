- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Syria's Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 593 - Health Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Syria increased to 593, the country's health ministry said.
"In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus, 593 people died and 1,411 were injured," the ministry said, stressing that these figures are not yet final.
Recent Stories
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..
Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom
Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..
More Stories From World
-
UNICEF Warns of Thousands of Children at Risk in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake -Statement3 minutes ago
-
Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 1,762, Over 12,000 People Injured - Authorities3 minutes ago
-
Syrians Have to Sleep in Cars Due to Risk of Further Earthquakes3 minutes ago
-
US Authorities Arrest 2 People for Conspiring to Destroy Baltimore Power Grid3 minutes ago
-
Trump, Attorney Appeal Nearly $1Mln in Sanctions Over 'Frivolous' Lawsuit13 minutes ago
-
Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom13 minutes ago
-
UNICEF Warns of Thousands of Children at Risk in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake -Statement13 minutes ago
-
Guterres Believes China, US Can Resolve Balloon Incident in Responsible Manner - Spokesman22 minutes ago
-
Trump, Attorney Appeal Nearly $1Mln in Sanctions Over 'Frivolous' Lawsuit22 minutes ago
-
Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom23 minutes ago
-
UNICEF Warns of Thousands of Children at Risk in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake -Statement23 minutes ago
-
NORAD Chief Says FBI Embedded in US Effort to Salvage Downed Chinese Balloon23 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.