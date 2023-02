(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Syria increased to 656, the country's health ministry said.

Earlier, 593 fatalities were reported.

"In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus, 656 people died and 1,419 were injured," the ministry said, stressing that these figures are not yet final.