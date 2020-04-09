UrduPoint.com
Syria's East Of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas In Most Difficult COVID-19 Situation - Zakharova

The east of the Euphrates and the At-Tanf area in Syria's Homs province are in the most difficult situation in terms of the emerging spread of the coronavirus disease, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"The most difficult and potentially critical situation in terms of the spread of coronavirus is in the east of Euphrates and in the area around At-Tanf, that is, in those parts of Syria that were illegally occupied by the United States and its allies," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that there was no humanitarian access to those areas.

The diplomat went on to cite the United Nations, according to which there was a high concentration of mines, many unexploded, and only two working hospitals.

"At the same time, the most problematic hotbeds of potential mass infections are located in those territories, namely in overcrowded prisons, which contain more than 10,000 captured IS (terrorist group banned in Russia) militants, in camps for displaced persons, with about 67,000 people staying at just one of them," Zakharova said.

