Syria's Faisal Mekdad Promoted To Foreign Minister Post - Presidency

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:40 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Syria's deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has been promoted to the post of the country's foreign minister, the presidential office announced on Sunday.

"President Assad has issued three decrees (322-323-324) on 11/22/2020 designating Dr. Faisal Mekdad as Minister of Foreign Affairs," a statement read.

The 66-year-old career diplomat will take up the office after his predecessor, Walid Muallem died at a Damascus hospital at the age of 79.

The Syrian envoy to the United Nations, Bashar Jaafari, has been named deputy foreign minister and will be replaced in his UN role by Bassam Sabbagh, the envoy to the UN chemicals weapons watchdog.

"Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh was transferred to the permanent delegation in New York and appointed as the permanent representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations," the statement read.

