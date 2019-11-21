UrduPoint.com
Syria's First Oncology Pharmaceutical Plant Opens Near Damascus - Reports

Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Syria's first pharmaceutical plant producing drugs for cancer treatment began its work on Thursday in a suburb of Damascus, media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Syria's first pharmaceutical plant producing drugs for cancer treatment began its work on Thursday in a suburb of Damascus, media reported.

Syrian Health Minister Nizar Yazigi opened a Mayne Pharma plant in the industrial town of Adra, stressing that the manufacturer's products would help thousands of patients in Syria and save foreign Currency, which is now used for purchasing drugs imported from other countries, according to the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper.

The company's executive director told the media outlet that this enterprise was the first to produce chemotherapy drugs in the middle East, and all of its employees were Syrians. It plans to export products to other Arab countries as well.

Syrian President Bashar Assad previously said in an interview with Sputnik that the number of pharmaceutical plants had significantly increased compared to 2011, when the country plunged into civil war.

