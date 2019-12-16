UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's First Oncology Pharmaceutical Plant To Open In 2020, Cover 70% Of Demand - Head

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:40 PM

Syria's First Oncology Pharmaceutical Plant to Open in 2020, Cover 70% of Demand - Head

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Syria's first plant for the production of cancer drugs will begin its work in 2020 and is expected to meet 70 percent of the patients' needs across the country, the plant manager, Majed al-Msouti, told Sputnik.

Syria's Main Pharma pharmaceutical factory, which is located in the industrial town of Adra, will have three main production lines ” sterile solutions, lyophilized powder for injections, and pills.

"We will soon begin the production of injections. We have received permission from the health ministry, and the production is expected to start at the beginning of next year. The products will then be put on the market," al-Msouti said.

He added that the factory expected to cover around 70 percent of the Syrians' needs for anticancer medication, which up until now have been imported from abroad.

The manager noted that the plant's products would be acceptable "for the Syrians and for Syria's Health Ministry as well," and expressed hope to export the medications to other countries in the future.

It is planned to manufacture drugs for lung cancer, leukemia, carcinoma and other types of cancer diseases, according to the company's press release. In 2007, Main Pharma concluded a concession agreement for the production of medicines with the South Korean company, Korea United Pharm.

Related Topics

Syria Drugs Company North Korea 2020 Market Cancer From Agreement

Recent Stories

Blast outside PHC leaves three injured

8 minutes ago

Bahria University holds Convocation of Karachi Cam ..

35 minutes ago

RSS training and arming young fanatics to target M ..

58 minutes ago

PM Khan calls on US Senator Lindsey Graham

1 hour ago

"APC carnage will never be forgotten," says COAS o ..

1 hour ago

Realme Pakistan teases realme 5s a new powerhero d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.