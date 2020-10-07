(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The United Nations expressed concern about the record increase in food prices in Syria that have more than tripled over the last year, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are increasingly concerned by the impact of the ongoing economic downturn in the country, including rising food prices," Dujarric said. "Basic food items are now out of reach for many families with food prices at record levels after more than tripling in the past year."

Dujarric said that in some areas of the country, where 11 million people are already in urgent need of aid, families have to wait in lines for hours to purchase subsidized necessities, such as bread and fuel.

In addition, at a time when the novel coronavirus cases in Syria are on the rise, the prices of protective masks and gloves have increased by 300 percent, and sanitizer prices have gone up by over 200 percent, the spokesman said.

He added that while a record 9.3 million people are already food insecure in the country, more than 2 million more people could be pushed further into hunger without future support.