UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Food Prices At Record High Levels, More Than Tripled Over Past Year - UN Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:03 AM

Syria's Food Prices at Record High Levels, More Than Tripled Over Past Year - UN Spokesman

The United Nations expressed concern about the record increase in food prices in Syria that have more than tripled over the last year, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The United Nations expressed concern about the record increase in food prices in Syria that have more than tripled over the last year, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are increasingly concerned by the impact of the ongoing economic downturn in the country, including rising food prices," Dujarric said. "Basic food items are now out of reach for many families with food prices at record levels after more than tripling in the past year."

Dujarric said that in some areas of the country, where 11 million people are already in urgent need of aid, families have to wait in lines for hours to purchase subsidized necessities, such as bread and fuel.

In addition, at a time when the novel coronavirus cases in Syria are on the rise, the prices of protective masks and gloves have increased by 300 percent, and sanitizer prices have gone up by over 200 percent, the spokesman said.

He added that while a record 9.3 million people are already food insecure in the country, more than 2 million more people could be pushed further into hunger without future support.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Michelle Obama brands Trump 'racist' in scalding v ..

3 minutes ago

Global watchdog confirms Novichok in Navalny sampl ..

3 minutes ago

Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerba ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz playing political jargons to bring Maryam in ..

3 minutes ago

Brent Oil to Average $41 in 2020, $47 in 2021 as C ..

3 minutes ago

Trump showing 'no symptoms' of Covid-19: doctor

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.