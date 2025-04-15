Syria’s Foreign Minister discusses bilateral relations with Azerbaijani, Saudi counterparts

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Mr. Asaad al-Shaibani, has held telephonic conversations with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Mr. Asaad al-Shaibani, has held telephonic conversations with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the calls, ways to develop bilateral relations and enhance joint coordination on issues of common interest were explored. During the call, Mr. al-Shaibani and his Azerbaijani counterpart emphasized the importance of supporting the Syrian government in its efforts to achieve stability in the energy sector and reconstruction, while also expanding cooperation in political and economic fields. They also underscored the necessity of activating communication channels between official institutions and encouraging visits at various levels.

In the call with the Saudi Foreign Minister, the Syrian-Saudi relations were reviewed as well as the practical steps toward strengthening them in a way that serves the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Both sides affirmed the importance of ongoing coordination and opening new horizons for cooperation in multiple areas, primarily in energy and international mediation to establish stability and security.

The communications come within the framework of the Syrian government’s policy of diplomatic openness and its commitment to strengthening regional partnerships that contribute to supporting stability and development in the region.