Syria's Foreign Minister to Visit Tunisia on Monday - Tunis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will arrive in Tunisia on April 17 for an official three-day visit as the two countries are working on normalizing relations, Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"At the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic Doctor Faisal Mekdad will pay a working visit to our country from April 17-19, 2023," the ministry said on social media.

The visit will show the commitment of Damascus and Tunis to restoring a full-fledged bilateral relationship, the statement added.

Tunisia, like many other Arab countries, severed diplomatic ties with Damascus after the start of the armed conflict in Syria in 2011.

Earlier in April, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a joint statement of the leadership of the two countries, that Damascus decided to reopen its embassy in Tunis and to appoint an ambassador in response to the initiative of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who announced that his country was raising the level of diplomatic representation in Syria in February.

On Wednesday, Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported, citing sources, that Mekdad's visit to Tunisia would run alongside Tunis's appointing a new ambassador to Syria, whose credentials have already been sent to Damascus.

