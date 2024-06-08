Syria's Forgotten Health Crisis Needs Healing: WHO Regional Chief
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Syria's shattered healthcare system has been forgotten by the world at large, a top WHO official said, urging new, creative thinking to halt the exodus of medical staff abroad.
Hanan Balkhy, the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean regional director, said young doctors needed to be offered better prospects than practising fourth-century medicine in dire conditions.
Balkhy, who took office in February, visited Syria from May 11-16, describing the situation on her return as "catastrophic", with a "staggering" number of people in need and alarming rates of child malnutrition.
She said almost half the health workforce had fled the country.
Balkhy said Syria was facing "multi, multi-layered crises", with 13 years of civil war, sanctions and last year's major earthquake compounded by a complex geopolitical situation.
Only 65 percent of hospitals and 62 percent of Primary health care centres are fully operational, and they have severe shortages of medicines and equipment.
"We need to think out of the box when it comes to maintaining the health workforce, bringing in younger people, keeping them engaged so that we still have people signing up," Balkhy told AFP.
