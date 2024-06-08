Open Menu

Syria's Forgotten Health Crisis Needs Healing: WHO Regional Chief

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Syria's forgotten health crisis needs healing: WHO regional chief

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Syria's shattered healthcare system has been forgotten by the world at large, a top WHO official said, urging new, creative thinking to halt the exodus of medical staff abroad.

Hanan Balkhy, the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean regional director, said young doctors needed to be offered better prospects than practising fourth-century medicine in dire conditions.

Balkhy, who took office in February, visited Syria from May 11-16, describing the situation on her return as "catastrophic", with a "staggering" number of people in need and alarming rates of child malnutrition.

She said almost half the health workforce had fled the country.

Balkhy said Syria was facing "multi, multi-layered crises", with 13 years of civil war, sanctions and last year's major earthquake compounded by a complex geopolitical situation.

Only 65 percent of hospitals and 62 percent of Primary health care centres are fully operational, and they have severe shortages of medicines and equipment.

"We need to think out of the box when it comes to maintaining the health workforce, bringing in younger people, keeping them engaged so that we still have people signing up," Balkhy told AFP.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Syria Young February May From Top

Recent Stories

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; c ..

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here

28 minutes ago
 Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stresse ..

Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

4 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

5 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

6 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

10 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

18 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

19 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

19 hours ago

More Stories From World