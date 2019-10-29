UrduPoint.com
Syria's Future Constitution Must Ensure True Separation Of Power - SCC Opposition Co-Chair

Syria's Future Constitution Must Ensure True Separation of Power - SCC Opposition Co-Chair

The delegation representing the Syrian opposition within the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) wants to ensure that Syria has a real separation of executive, legislative and judicial branches of power provided in the future constitution, Hadi Bahra, co-chairman of the committee representing the opposition, told Sputnik in an interview

"We have to discuss more important things what powers the executive branch would enjoy, the legislative branch would enjoy, the judicial [branch would enjoy]. So we need to make sure at first that there is a real separation of power, and then we need to decide where are we going to go � parliamentary system, presidential or mixed system. So all of this has to be decided not by one side, but by all Syrian people," Bahra said.

"It has to be the part of the dialogue among Syrians. We have to discuss it and come up with a consensus about it," Bahra added, when asked whether the presidential term should be reduced.

The 150-member SCC with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society will be launched on Wednesday. It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee will be chaired by Bahra, former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition, representing the opposition, and lawmaker Ahmad Kuzbari, representing the government.

