Syria's Hama Governor Says 3 Buses Hit By Terrorist Attack, Nine People Killed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Three passenger buses and a column of fuel trucks were subjected to a terrorist attack near Syria's western city of Salamiyah, which left nine people killed and another four injured, Hama Governor Mohamed Tariq Krishati has said.

On Sunday, Al-Watan newspaper reported, citing a military source, that terrorists had attacked a bus near Salamiyah, killing six people.

The Syrian military stationed there reportedly engaged in a battle with terrorists, having partially blocked the Salamiyah-Raqqah highway.

"Precisely at 9:30 p.m. [19:30 GMT], a convoy of fuel trucks and three regular buses were attacked," Krishati said, as quoted by state Syrian tv.

According to the official, nine civilians were killed and another four sustained injuries. All people have been evacuated from the site, with those wounded taken to a hospital in Salamiyah.

The terrorists used small arms in the attack, the governor added.

