MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Syria's humanitarian needs are at a record high since the start of the conflict in 2011 amid a harsh winter and a cholera outbreak, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

"Humanitarian needs (in Syria) have reached their highest levels since the conflict began. Syria is now facing a harsh winter and a cholera outbreak that has already affected tens of thousands (of people)," Tedros told a briefing.

Tedros welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to extend for six months a mechanism facilitating vital cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into northwest Syria from Turkey for over 4 million people, which is due to expire on July 10, 2023.

The mechanism was launched in 2014 and initially allowed the UN and humanitarian partners to bring aid to Syria through four border crossings, two from Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan.

Last July, the Council adopted a resolution that authorized aid deliveries using only one crossing point, Bab Al-Hawa, from Turkey for a year.

In October, the Syrian Health Ministry said that the Aleppo governorate was the largest hotbed of cholera in the country with 576 confirmed cases, followed by the Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah, and Latakia governorates. In Damascus, 14 cholera cases and one death from the disease had been recorded. The number of confirmed cholera cases in the country approached 1,000.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups, including terrorists. Along with hostilities, the middle Eastern nation has been suffering acute health, energy and economic crises.