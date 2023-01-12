UrduPoint.com

Syria's Humanitarian Needs Hit 'Highest Levels' Since 2011 - WHO Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 12:24 AM

Syria's Humanitarian Needs Hit 'Highest Levels' Since 2011 - WHO Chief

Syria's humanitarian needs are at a record high since the start of the conflict in 2011 amid a harsh winter and a cholera outbreak, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Syria's humanitarian needs are at a record high since the start of the conflict in 2011 amid a harsh winter and a cholera outbreak, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

"Humanitarian needs (in Syria) have reached their highest levels since the conflict began. Syria is now facing a harsh winter and a cholera outbreak that has already affected tens of thousands (of people)," Tedros told a briefing.

Tedros welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to extend for six months a mechanism facilitating vital cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into northwest Syria from Turkey for over 4 million people, which is due to expire on July 10, 2023.

The mechanism was launched in 2014 and initially allowed the UN and humanitarian partners to bring aid to Syria through four border crossings, two from Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan.

Last July, the Council adopted a resolution that authorized aid deliveries using only one crossing point, Bab Al-Hawa, from Turkey for a year.

In October, the Syrian Health Ministry said that the Aleppo governorate was the largest hotbed of cholera in the country with 576 confirmed cases, followed by the Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah, and Latakia governorates. In Damascus, 14 cholera cases and one death from the disease had been recorded. The number of confirmed cholera cases in the country approached 1,000.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups, including terrorists. Along with hostilities, the middle Eastern nation has been suffering acute health, energy and economic crises.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Syria Turkey Iraq Damascus Aleppo July October Border From Million

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

30 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

30 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

15 minutes ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

15 minutes ago
 US, Japan talk on updating alliance

US, Japan talk on updating alliance

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.