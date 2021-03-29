UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Humanitarian Response Must Remain Untouched By Sanctions, Anti-Terror Fight- Oxfam

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Syria's Humanitarian Response Must Remain Untouched by Sanctions, Anti-Terror Fight- Oxfam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) International donors must ensure that counter-terrorism measures and economic sanctions against Damascus do not affect the humanitarian response in Syria, Aline Yacoubian, emergency food security and vulnerable livelihoods policy officer at Oxfam Syria, said on Monday.

"Early recovery and resilience are key pillars of any humanitarian response. The donor community must also ensure that counter-terrorism measures and economic sanctions do not impede the humanitarian response in Syria. You see, we cannot keep doing what we're doing," Yacoubian at a Brussels conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region.

According to her, after the active phase of the war in Syria ended, a new crisis fueled by hyperinflation, food insecurity, unemployment and poverty has emerged.

"The time has come to change our actions. We need to look ahead and follow a more outcome-focused approach.

An approach that puts the Syrian population first, wherever they are, above everything," Yacoubian said.

Syria has been torn apart by an armed conflict since 2011. At the end of 2017, the victory over the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced. Though anti-militant security sweeps continue in some regions, the priority is currently given to political settlement, restoration of Syria, and return of refugees.

According to data published by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 6 million people are displaced within Syria, and as many as 6.6 million Syrians have fled the country as refugees since 2011.

Oxfam was founded in 1942. As of now, it is an international body uniting 17 organizations that operate in over 90 countries across the globe. While Oxfam was initially meant to provide food to relieve famine, it now has extensive programs addressing poverty and related injustice.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Iraq Damascus Brussels 2017 Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

24 minutes ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

54 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

54 minutes ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

57 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

1 hour ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.