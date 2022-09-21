UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked 4 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked 4 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone four times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Aleppo," Maj.

Gen. Yegorov said.

He said one Syrian serviceman was wounded in artillery fire by terrorists.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

