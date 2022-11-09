UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked Five Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked Five Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Three attacks in Idlib province, one in Latakia, one in Hama," he said.

Maj. Gen.

Yegorov said one Syrian soldier was killed and another one wounded in terrorist fire in Idlib.

He said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

