MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone four times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Three attacks in Idlib province, one in Latakia," he said.

Maj. Gen. Yegorov said mortar fire by terrorists on the government troops' positions killed one Syrian soldier and left one serviceman wounded in the province of Idlib.

Another Syrian soldier was wounded in terrorists' sniper fire in Latakia.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

